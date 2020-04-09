|
|
James F. McGuire, age 78, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with his loving family by his side. James was born on October 27th, 1941 in Schenectady, NY and was the son of the late James and Evelyn (Dumar) McGuire. James attended Nott Terrace/Linton High School. He worked for GE Gas Turbine and Research & Development for over 30 years in Schenectady, NY until his retirement in 1997. Most recently he worked as a bus driver for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School district. Above all, most important in his life was his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He never missed his grandson's football games, concerts and school events. He also enjoyed spending time at Sacandaga Lake with his best friend Terry McKenna. James is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia McGuire, his daughters Cheryl (Charlie) Dadd, Jamie(the late Brian)Young, Colleen McGuire and April Aldrich; his adored grandchildren Linda and Heather Dadd, James Young, Kyle, Colin and Calvin James Buckley, Matthew Aldrich and great grandson Otto Young, his adoring niece Kim Risi (Steve), his siblings, MarySue Hawkins, Evelyn Demarco, Harry McGuire and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Jameswas predeceased by his brothers, Michael McGuire and Robert Allen McGuire. An Irish celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced View and leave messages on James's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020