James F. Moon, 76, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away February 3, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Arthur and Mary (Shannon) Moon in Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy (nee Catherine Cornell); daughter, Margaret Moon; son, James (Alice) Moon; grandchildren, Courtney and Casey Wilson, Connor and Abigail Moon; brothers, Thomas (Judy) and Joseph (Helen) Moon, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by brother, Arthur (Sheila) Moon. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Rosa Road on Sat., May 18th at 1 p.m. To share a message with the family please visit yatesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2019