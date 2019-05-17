Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
1101 South U.S. Highway 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Moon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James F. Moon Obituary
James F. Moon, 76, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away February 3, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Arthur and Mary (Shannon) Moon in Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy (nee Catherine Cornell); daughter, Margaret Moon; son, James (Alice) Moon; grandchildren, Courtney and Casey Wilson, Connor and Abigail Moon; brothers, Thomas (Judy) and Joseph (Helen) Moon, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by brother, Arthur (Sheila) Moon. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Rosa Road on Sat., May 18th at 1 p.m. To share a message with the family please visit yatesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now