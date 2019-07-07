James H. Rumney Jr., 87, formerly of Scotia, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at The Overlook in Charlton, MA. Born in Willsboro, NY, he was the son of the late James H. and Tinna (Royce) Rumney, Sr. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, Class of 1949, and went on to attend Albany Business College, from where he graduated with degrees in accounting and business administration. Jim enjoyed a career of over 30 years at several area banks, retiring from Manufacturer's Hanover as Vice-President. He was a former member of the Scotia Lions Club and was an active member of the Scotia United Methodist Church where he had formerly served in several capacities, including treasurer, trustee, financial secretary and coach of the church's basketball team. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and loved to play golf. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased in 2017 by his loving wife of 63 years, Hazel (Agnew) Rumney. Survivors include his children, Beth Harding and husband, Bruce of Ajax, Ontario, Barbara Lipski and husband, John of Thompson, CT and James B. Rumney and wife, Kathleen of Colonie; grandchildren, Karly and Riley Harding, Hallie O'Connor and husband, Sean and Cody and Greg Rumney; his great- grandchildren, Ella and Easton O'Connor, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will he held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Park Cemetery, Scotia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jim's name to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To express condolences and for more information, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019