James H. Schliff, 92, passed peacefully on October 21, 2020. Jim was born in Schenectady, NY; the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Schliff. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1946 and served two years in the United States Navy, from 1946-1948. He graduated from the University of Chicago in 1951 and received a graduate degree from Springfield College in 1952. For 39 years, Jim worked for the General Electric Company, predominantly at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. Early in his career at KAPL, he worked at KAPL's Kesselring site in support of the Navy's Nuclear Propulsion Training programs and later at the main hub in Niskayuna as a Human Resources Manager. In 1989, Jim was one of three General Electric employees to receive the G.E. Gerald L. Phillippe award for distinguished public award service. This award recognized his many years as a dedicated advocate for the developmentally disabled in Schenectady County. Jim worked diligently during most of his adult life for several local organizations, including: Camry, Wildwood, The Autistic Society, Special Olympics
and Schenectady ARC. Jim's effort in support of Schenectady ARC began in 1979 when his autistic son, Jimmy, began receiving residential services from the Agency. Since that time, he served 18 years on the Schenectady ARC Board of Directors, including 3 years as Board President. His support of Schenectady ARC continued throughout the remaining years of his life. In recognition of his commitment, a staff excellence award honoring him and his wife, Barbara, is presented each year by Schenectady ARC to a deserving direct care employee of the Agency. At Jim's heartwarming 90th birthday celebration, he attributed his long life to: the giving and receiving of love; having a mission that filled him with passion and purpose; and a faith that sustained him through good times and bad. Although, Jim will be deeply missed, he will live on in the kindness, the laughter, the wisdom, and the comforting love he brought into our lives. Jim is survived by his two sons, Jimmy and Stephen, both of Scotia, NY; a sister, Gertrude Johnson of Schenectady, NY; three granddaughters, Meghan Schliff (Mark Scott), Danielle (Jason) LeBeau, and Cassandra Schliff; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Maverick Scott, Charlotte and Emilia LeBeau, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his wife Barbara, who died in 1998, and his brother, Joseph, who died in 2002. Calling hours will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Friday, October 30th from 5 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park on Saturday, October 31st at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Schenectady ARC at 214 State St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
