James Hughes of Ballston Lake, NY 85, passed away September 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Louise Hughes. He was a graduate of Schuylerville High School. Following his graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Amy, serving honorably from 1954 – 1956. When he returned from the service, Jim spent the majority of his career employed by General Electric Co. in the Advertising and Sales Promotion Department as an Associate Production Director. He continued his career working in the printing industry. After retirement, Jim enjoyed working with his son Scott in general construction. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville where at one time he served as the caretaker. Jim was first and foremost a family man. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He was their biggest fan. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of almost 58 years, Annette (Zaino) Hughes, his daughter Dana Ann (Bob) Boudreau of Amherst, NH, his son Jeffrey Hughes and his significant other May Acdal of Seabeck, WA, his son Scott Hughes and his significant other Jenny Coleman of Charlton, NY, his grandchildren Blake and Caroline Boudreau and Johnny Velarde; his siblings Catherine Cassier and John Hughes and his sister-in-law Rose Franco; his dear life-long friends, Shirley Tomasek and Lynn Barber and their families. He will also be missed dearly by his surviving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10: 00 – 11:30 am at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guest will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville NY. Interment with military honors will be at 2:30pm in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jim's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
.