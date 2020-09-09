1/1
James Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Hughes of Ballston Lake, NY 85, passed away September 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Louise Hughes. He was a graduate of Schuylerville High School. Following his graduation, Jim enlisted in the US Amy, serving honorably from 1954 – 1956. When he returned from the service, Jim spent the majority of his career employed by General Electric Co. in the Advertising and Sales Promotion Department as an Associate Production Director. He continued his career working in the printing industry. After retirement, Jim enjoyed working with his son Scott in general construction. He was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville where at one time he served as the caretaker. Jim was first and foremost a family man. He enjoyed traveling, cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He was their biggest fan. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of almost 58 years, Annette (Zaino) Hughes, his daughter Dana Ann (Bob) Boudreau of Amherst, NH, his son Jeffrey Hughes and his significant other May Acdal of Seabeck, WA, his son Scott Hughes and his significant other Jenny Coleman of Charlton, NY, his grandchildren Blake and Caroline Boudreau and Johnny Velarde; his siblings Catherine Cassier and John Hughes and his sister-in-law Rose Franco; his dear life-long friends, Shirley Tomasek and Lynn Barber and their families. He will also be missed dearly by his surviving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10: 00 – 11:30 am at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guest will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville NY. Interment with military honors will be at 2:30pm in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jim's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
02:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved