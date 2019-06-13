Dr. James (Jim) McNitt a resident of Slaughter, Louisiana and native of New York died, with his family by his side, on May 22, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jim graduated from Duanesburg Central High School and Cornell University. He also studied at the University of Wisconsin and Colorado State. He served in the Peace Corp in Swaziland. He later returned to Africa and taught at the University of Malawi. In the US, Dr. McNitt was an Animal Science Professor at Southern University A&M College for 25 years before retiring in 2009. Throughout his tenure at Southern University, he served on numerous university-wide committees; researched various aspects of commercial meat rabbit production; authored and co-authored numerous journal articles, book chapters, manuscripts, reports, and bulletins, among others; taught courses in poultry rearing under various pasture situations. He was affectionately known as the "chicken and rabbit" professor. Dr. McNitt was a member of professional societies in his discipline and numerous other organizations such as the Baton Rouge Zoo, the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA), the Red Stick Farmers Market, Partners of the Americas, and Farmer-to-Farmer, where he worked alongside farmers in El Salvador and Haiti. Jim was 78 years old. He is survived by his brother, Robert McNitt (Elaine) Oregon; niece, Kristina McNitt-Olson; nephews, Curtis McNitt and R. Scott McNitt; and was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Esther McNitt. He is fondly remembered by colleagues and friends in the United States and overseas. A memorial service will be held later in Louisiana. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary