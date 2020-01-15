Home

Griswold Funeral Home
1867 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-6188
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union St
Schenectady, NY
More Obituaries for James Fitzgerald
James J. "Fitzy" Fitzgerald

James J. "Fitzy" Fitzgerald

James J. "Fitzy" Fitzgerald Obituary
James J. "Fitzy" Fitzgerald, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Ellis Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James H. and Maureen Fitzgerald. Fitzy was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Linton High School, Class of 1973 where he was a star athlete, breaking multiple records in Track and Field. He went on to receive an Associate's Degree from Schenectady County Community College. Fitzy enjoyed a career of over 40 years in the Automotive Industry, both locally and throughout the Northeast. He was most recently employed with DePaula Ford as a parts wholesaler. Fitzy was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and always put his family first. He enjoyed coaching his granddaughter's basketball team along with his son James through the Rotterdam Boys and Girls Club and loved to fish. Fitzy was selfless, had an incredible work ethic and was loved by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Fitzgerald. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol A. Fitzgerald, to whom he was married in 2006; his son, James T. Fitzgerald and his daughter-in-law, Kristina; granddaughters, Gabriella and Kelsey, and his brother, Tom Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his wife Carol's family in Buffalo, including four nieces and a nephew. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in James's name to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
