James J. Flaws, Jr., 82, formerly of Ballston Spa, New York, now living in Pace, Florida, went to his eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Your Life of Pensacola. Jim was a lifetime Ballston Spa Elk from Lodge #2619, and served as Grand Exalted Ruler from 1999-2000. Jim was a Scout Master for years, working with Pack 2 of Ballston Spa. He served our country in the Army 1957-1959. He was in sales all his life, and an avid bowler. Jim loved people, and was always happy to help anyone he could. Always quick with a smile or a story, Jim leaves behind a legacy of love and service. He was predeceased by his father, James Sr., mother, Beatrice and sister, Debra Segarra. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Theresa, also known as Terri; three sons, James and his wife, Robin of Pace, John and his wife, Lori of Jacksonville, Florida and Richard and his wife, Mariane of Mississippi; two brothers, John and his wife, Helen of Freeport, and David of Canaan, Maine; four sisters, Lydia Whittington of Rineyville, Kentucky, Laura Simmons of Canaan, Maine, Mary Lou and Stan Ptak of Port Chester, Florida, and Nancy and Ray Wickland of Port Chester, Florida. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory three grandchildren, James, Joseph and Rachel Adams; three great-grandchilden, Edith and Calvin Adams, and Robert Flaws; and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer and Dementia organizations are appreciated.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019