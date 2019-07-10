James J. Giaimo, Jr. (Jimmy), 52, of Ballston Lake, NY, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on July 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jimmy touched many family and friends with his spirit of courage, inspiration, and strength to fight cancer through his long battle. Jimmy was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching his favorite teams win. He looked forward to attending concerts of his favorite hard rock bands. He was a devoted gym member and dedicated himself to fitness, which he maintained proudly. Jimmy was a 1985 graduate of Amsterdam High School. He attended SUNY Cobleskill, and then obtained an associate of arts degree from Fulton Montgomery County Community College. He furthered his education at SUNY Plattsburgh, Maria College, and The College of Saint Rose. Jimmy was employed by Price Chopper Supermarkets-Market 32 in Malta, NY until he became ill. Jimmy is survived by his father, James J. Giaimo, Sr. and his mother, Angela Andolina. He is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Vincent J. Giaimo (Michele) and Dr. Joseph G. Giaimo. Niece and Goddaughter, Gabriella E. Giaimo; nephews, Andrew J. Giaimo, Daniel V. Giaimo and great-nephew, Richard C. Altieri, Jr. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Jimmy was predeceased by grandparents, Vincenzo (Giovanna) Giaimo and Joseph (Antoinetta) Andolina. Friends, family, and other lives Jimmy touched are invited to the DeStefano Funeral Home at 1414 NY-5S, Amsterdam, NY 12010 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Funeral services and mass will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 39 St. John Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Entombment will take place at the New Community Mausoleum-Mary Immaculate, Patroness of America at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery at 2501 Troy Road, Niskayuna, NY 12309. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy G Memorial Scholarship Fund to be awarded annually to a graduating senior from Amsterdam High School c/o Citizens Bank 4883 NY-30, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 10, 2019