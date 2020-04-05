Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
James J. Ginter


1982 - 2020
James J. Ginter, 37, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 30th, 2020. Born on April 7, 1982 in Niskayuna, James was the son of John and Lou-Ann (Smith) Keast of Schenectady and the late Peter C. Ginter of Cropseyville, as well as the loving grandson of the late Joseph and Edna Smith and John and Faith Ginter. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel J. Ginter, aunts; Suzanne Clune, Paula Smith and predeceased JoAnn Klein along with many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private for the immediate family and condolences can be passed along online through www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
