James J. Ryan, 79, passed away on May 8th. Born in Brooklyn to James and Winifred, Jim was a graduate of Brooklyn Prep, Fordham University, and NYU Law School. Jim leaves his wife, Ronni Coppola; his children, Gabrielle Hastings, Charles Coppola, Kimberly (Philip) Serafino, Barbara (Steve) Davis, and Jami-Ann (James) Keith. Also left to mourn his death are his nine grandchildren, Mia (Paul), Dominique (Alan), Samantha, Brittany (Andrew), Briana (Danté), Mackenzie, Ryan, Shana (Jason), and Noah; eight great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Baby Mendez, Aiden, Tédan, Baby Malone, Gianna, Sophia, and Christopher; and his brothers, Robert (Barbara), Rich (Joyce), and Stephen. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his son-in-law, Gregory, and his grandson, Nicholas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union Street, Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette from May 24 to June 21, 2019