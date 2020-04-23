|
James J. Schultheis, age 87, of Niskayuna, passed away at home on April 20, 2020 after a short illness. A native of Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Mary (Laux) Schultheis. On August 27, 1955, he married Mary Catherine O'Donnell. After graduating from Aquinas Institute in Rochester, he attended John Carroll University, where he received a B.S. degree in Physics. He next earned a M.S. degree from the University of Rochester, while on an Atomic Energy Commission Scholarship Program. After graduation, he accepted a position with Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in the area of shielding design for naval nuclear reactors. In the fall of 1956, he received a two-year fellowship to the International School of Nuclear Science and Engineering at Argonne National Laboratory. Upon completion of the Fellowship Program, he accepted a position with Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory (KAPL), where he held a variety of engineering and management assignments directed at the development and testing of advanced naval nuclear designs, materials, and equipment. He was a graduate of the GE Nuclear C Course and the GE Management Development Course at Crotonville. In 1993 he retired from KAPL after 35 years of service. Mr. Schultheis was a communicant of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Schenectady, New York and St. Vincent Ferrer Church in Delray Beach, Florida. While working and during retirement, he served on various committees for the GE Elfun Society. During the holidays, he volunteered for the Salvation Army and Make-A-Wish Fund Drives. He was an ardent golfer and enjoyed playing in the KAPL Retirees League. For several years, Jim and Mary were members of The Benedicts, and they enjoyed their formal dinner dance events. Highlights of every year were family gatherings at Cape Cod and travel to see his children and grandchildren. James is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Mary C. (Mickey) Schultheis and his five children: James J. Schultheis Jr. and his wife Patricia A. of Rochester, NY; Thomas K, Schultheis and his partner Lynn Cooney of Niskayuna, NY; Anne M. Gould and her husband John J. of Glen Ellyn, IL; Mark J. Schultheis and his partner Nancy Stover of Cincinnati, OH; and Karen M. Schultheis of Niskayuna, NY. Other survivors include: his brother William J. Schultheis and his wife JoAnn of Rockford, IL; his niece and nephews: Michael Schultheis, Linda Schwenk, William Schultheis, and Andrew Schultheis and their families; and his four grandchildren Andrea E. Schultheis and her fiancé Joshua Eppinger of Alexandria, VA; Patrick J. Schultheis of Rochester, NY; and Brian J, and Cara M. Gould of Glen Ellyn, IL. Due to the Covid 19 Virus, there will be no public viewing or services at this time. A private burial for James will be witnessed by his immediate family at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. A memorial Mass will take place at a later time. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union Street, Schenectady, NY 12309
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020