James Jay Janetsky
1948 - 2020
James Jay 'Jimmy' Janetsky, 71, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded with the precious memories and love of his family and friends. Jimmy was born on November 19, 1948, a son of the late Albert J and Marion (Kiskis) Janetsky. He was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School and worked as a pattern maker at the General Electric Company. Jimmy was a master cabinetry maker; he owned and operated Low Tek Designs. He was a talented musician and along with his brother, they formed the Pickit Line Band, jamming and performing for many years. Jimmy was a member of the Rotterdam Eagles and the Schoharie Elks. He is survived by Ann Marie Vitale; son, Kris J. (Shahiba Kogut) Janetsky; siblings, Arthur (Nadine) Janetsky, and Penny (John) Stutzke; nieces and nephews, Tanya (Daryl) Jasewicz, Renae (Brian) Sitterly and Jamie (Meredith) Janetsky; best friends, Earle H. Stone, Rosie and Wanda. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday from 12 to 3 pm at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
