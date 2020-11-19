James Jay 'Jimmy' Janetsky, 71, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a short illness, surrounded with the precious memories and love of his family and friends. Jimmy was born on November 19, 1948, a son of the late Albert J and Marion (Kiskis) Janetsky. He was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School and worked as a pattern maker at the General Electric Company. Jimmy was a master cabinetry maker; he owned and operated Low Tek Designs. He was a talented musician and along with his brother, they formed the Pickit Line Band, jamming and performing for many years. Jimmy was a member of the Rotterdam Eagles and the Schoharie Elks. He is survived by Ann Marie Vitale; son, Kris J. (Shahiba Kogut) Janetsky; siblings, Arthur (Nadine) Janetsky, and Penny (John) Stutzke; nieces and nephews, Tanya (Daryl) Jasewicz, Renae (Brian) Sitterly and Jamie (Meredith) Janetsky; best friends, Earle H. Stone, Rosie and Wanda. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday from 12 to 3 pm at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY.