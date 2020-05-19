James "Cliff" Johnson, 78, passed away May 16th at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, Cliff was the son of the late Bertram and Mary Ann (Kelly) Johnson and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. A veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Navy, Cliff worked in HVAC for the Siemen Company in Schenectady, NY for many years. A member of the HVAC union, Cliff enjoyed spending his time with family and friends and could always be found working around his house or in his yard. He enjoyed road trips and really loved being a grandpa. Predeceased in 2009 by his beloved wife Mary Lou (Cupo) Johnson and by his canine companion Lexi, Cliff is survived by his children, James Johnson (Lucy) of Scotia, Jason Johnson (Jill) of Florida and Julie Johnson of Scotia, his sisters, Judy DeSantis and Margaret Hurd, his 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held in July. Interment will take place on Thursday May 21st at 11 a.m. at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of Condolence for Cliff's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.