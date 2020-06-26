James Joseph Gray, 91, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23,2020 after a short illness. Jim was born in Schenectady on September 2nd, 1928. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania with a football scholarship. Jim worked in management for the A&P for over 36 years. He continued to work part-time for Nabisco until the age of 85. Jim was predeceased by his parents Edward and Rose (LaBossiere) Gray; his brothers Edward Gray Jr. and Thomas Gray (Jean). Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Huffmire) Gray. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Evelyn Gray, his four daughters, Jocelyn Gray, Susan Little (Mark), Janice Mills (Thomas) and Eileen Clark (Michael); as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jim was a longtime member of St. Luke's Parish, Holy Name Society, Pastoral Council and a Eucharistic Minister. The two most important things to him were his family and his faith. We would like to especially thank Tamara Cloud at Schenectady Center for her exceptional care and friendship to him and his family. Also, thank you to the Daly Funeral Home for their caring and professional services. Donations may be made to St. Luke's Church or Our Daily Bread Food Pantry. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. You may pay your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 26, 2020.