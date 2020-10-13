1/
James Kislowski Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Kislowski, Jr., 56, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiling. He was a member of East Coast Snow Cross where he and his daughter Cassidy owned and raced together for many years. He was also a member of the O. T. H. G. Motorcycle Club. He will be dearly missed. Jim leaves behind his daughter, Cassidy Kislowski of Colonie; mother, Patricia Kislowski of Glenville, brother, Mark Kislowski of Butler, NJ , along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, James Kislowski, Sr. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by New Comer Cremations & Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved