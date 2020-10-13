James Kislowski, Jr., 56, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiling. He was a member of East Coast Snow Cross where he and his daughter Cassidy owned and raced together for many years. He was also a member of the O. T. H. G. Motorcycle Club. He will be dearly missed. Jim leaves behind his daughter, Cassidy Kislowski of Colonie; mother, Patricia Kislowski of Glenville, brother, Mark Kislowski of Butler, NJ , along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, James Kislowski, Sr. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
/ American Stroke Association
PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.