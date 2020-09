Or Copy this URL to Share

James Lazarou, 96, died Tues. Call, Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family FH, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Services and burial, Mt Carmel Cemetery, private and at the convenience of the family. brbsfuneral.com

