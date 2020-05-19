James M. Napolitana
James M. Napolitana, 65, passed away on March 12, 2020 after a short illness. James was a graduate of Niskayuna High School where he played varsity football and baseball. He had a long career in the horse racing industry in Saratoga and Kentucky. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Theresa Napolitana and his brother, Carl. Inurnment at St. Leo Church Columbarium in Versailles, KY.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 19, 2020.
