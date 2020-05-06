James M. Sweet Jr., 72, of Esperance, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Bassett Health Center in Cobleskill. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (Marra) Sweet. He served his country in the US Navy from 1967-1970. James was employed as a Boiler Tech for the General Electric Company in Schenectady. James was a member of the Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club. He was also active in the American Legion. He was predeceased by his wife, Sharon Hibbard Sweet, whom passed away in 2009. James is survived by his children, Joseph Sweet of Esperance, Brian Sweet of Altamont and Stacy Moore Sweet of Esperance, two brothers Wayne Sweet of Burtonsville and Bruce Sweet of Ft. Plain as well as one sister Debbie Gazzillo of Rotterdam. He is also survived by his grandchildren Cara Brady, Savannah Sweet, Emily Sweet, Autum Moore, Brian Sweet, McKenize Sweet, Carson Sweet, Beathany Moore and Joseph M. Sweet Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services for James are private. Interment will be in Esperance Cemetery. Contributions can be made in James memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 1201 Stratford Road, Schenectady, NY 12308. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 6, 2020.