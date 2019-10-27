|
|
Reverend James Marshall Clark, Sr. passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday October 23, 2019. He was 87 years old. Calling hours will be held on Monday October 27, 2019 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 from 4-7 p.m. and from 11 to 12 p.m. on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church on Crescent St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral Services will follow the calling hours on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd Saratoga, NY at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019