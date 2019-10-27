Home

Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Ave.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church
Crescent St.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church
Crescent St.
Saratoga Springs, NY
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd
Saratoga, NY
Reverend James Marshall Clark Sr.


1932 - 2019
Reverend James Marshall Clark Sr. Obituary
Reverend James Marshall Clark, Sr. passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday October 23, 2019. He was 87 years old. Calling hours will be held on Monday October 27, 2019 at the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 from 4-7 p.m. and from 11 to 12 p.m. on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church on Crescent St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Funeral Services will follow the calling hours on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd Saratoga, NY at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
