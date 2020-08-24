1/
James Martin
James Martin an Attorney and life long resident of Schenectady County, NY died after a long fight with multiple medical conditions in the early hours on August 15th 2020. James is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Mark, Eric, Brian, and many other loving family members. James was born September 2nd 1943 in Schenectady, NY. Overcoming incredible and never ending physical limitations James became a lawyer. James harbored immense love for his family, and others who he treated as and considered family. James had a fierce commitment to helping anyone he encountered in his many years as a Family Court Defense Attorney. His dedication to serving others is one of his greatest achievements in life and reflects great credit upon himself, his family, and the City of Schenectady. James will forever be remembered as a man who would always go out of his way to help anyone. He will be missed by his family, friends, and the multitude of people he has touched in his time on Earth. There will be no public services as requested by Mr. Martin. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the City Mission of Schenectady at their website. citymission.com. To leave condolence messages for Jim's family please visit www.jonesfh.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
