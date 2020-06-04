Mr. James Michael "Mike" Dwyer, age 83, of Gloversville, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital Nursing Home, Gloversville. Mike was born on March 9, 1937 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late James W. and Leona M. Dwyer. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in Watertown, NY and went on to earn a BS in Mathematics from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, NY. While in college, Mike served in the US Navy Reserves. Upon graduation, Mike served in the US Army as an anti-aircraft missile fire control technician in Alaska. He achieved the rank of Specialist 5th class before leaving the service and returning to NY. In 1963, Mike began a 27-year career with GTE (later ConTel and now Verizon). He served in various supervisory and management roles in several districts before assuming a position in the Johnstown office as a Systems Analyst – Network Circuits, where he remained until his retirement in 1990. In addition to being able to tell you everything you wanted to know about the telephone industry, Mike enjoyed sailing, carpentry, wood working, gardening, and spectator sports, specifically watching the Syracuse University men's basketball team and the New York Yankees MLB team. A lifelong resident of upstate NY, he was very knowledgeable about the Adirondacks, especially the counties and lakes of the foothills. Mike could also repurpose just about anything to suit his needs, recycling and upcycling before it was common practice. Mike is survived by two daughters, Kara Dwyer (William) Sidener and Meghan White Dwyer to whom he was very devoted; four sisters, Jean (Daniel) Mann, Cathy Cuzzupoli, Marianne Mack, and Patti (Mary Locke) Dwyer; two precious grandsons, Jack Dawson Sidener and James Dwyer ("JD") Sidener; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Linda Tait Dwyer, and sister, Maureen Pooler. Due to current gathering restrictions, services will be held at a later date and announced by Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, Gloversville. Interment will eventually take place at Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Please visit the online memorial and sign the virtual guest registry to support the family at www.brbsfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The Lexington Foundation, online at https://www.thearclexingtonfoundation.org/donate or by mail at 465 North Perry Street, Johnstown, NY 12095-1014.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 4, 2020.