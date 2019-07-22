James (Jim) Morrison, 76 passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Jim was born in Niskayuna, NY in 1942. He joined the Navy on August 12, 1959 until July 16, 1963. He was very proud of his time in the Navy and referred back to it often times in his life. He came from a time when entering the military was considered a privilege and an honor and continued to feel that way throughout his life. Jim met the love of his life, Dorothy Rowsell in 1963. They married in July of 1966 and lived most of their lives and raised their family in Rotterdam, NY. After twenty years of service as a Schenectady Fireman, Jim retired in 1987. He was a member of the Rotterdam Elks, Lodge 2157. In recent years, Jim and Dottie have been enjoying wintering in their lovely home in Vero Beach Fl., and have made many wonderful friends there. He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia; his sister, Arlene (Lenny) Ordon; his niece, Linda Jones. He is survived by his wife, Dottie; his son Chip (Jen); his daughter, Melissa (Ken) and his beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Georgia, and Grant. Jim will be remembered as a man who lived life on his terms. He had strong opinions and he was a non-apologetic kind of guy. One thing, however, is for sure, if he was your friend you had a friend for life, he loved his country and adored his family. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow the services at Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. For online condolences visit, sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 22, 2019