James P. Caruso, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, with his wife and daughters by his side. Born in Berwyn, Illinois, son of the late Edmund and Irene Kennedy Caruso, he has resided in Altamont since 1969 and served as Mayor of the village from 1979 until 1991 and also served as president of the NYS Conference of Mayors in the late 1980's. Jim served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed as a computer systems analyst by the Research Foundation of SUNY for 20 years. He then went to work as a consultant for Laberge Engineering for five years before working for the NYS Department of Health for five years, retiring in 2005. Jim was an active communicant of St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Church in Altamont and was past president of the Parish Council. He was a member and Past Master of the Noah Lodge of Masons in Altamont, member of the Cyprus Shrine Center in Albany, member of the Scottish Rite in Albany and past president of the Sea Breeze South Condominium Inc. in Florida. He is the beloved husband of Rosemary Richards Caruso; loving father of Christa-Marie (Rachel Files) Caruso of Green Island, Elizabeth Anne (Sherri Milner) Caruso of Altamont and Cynthia Lynne (Matt) Francis of Altamont; cherished grandfather of Nathan Milner. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Church on Grand Street in Altamont on Monday at 2 p.m. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Church. Interment with Military Honors will take place on Friday, July 19th at 2 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Please meet at the main gate of the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Jim to the , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019