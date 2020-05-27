At rest, James P. Van Oort, age 57, passed away on May 23, 2020 at his home. Born on June 20, 1962 in Niskayuna to John P. and Sandra M. Brannigan Van Oort. Jim attended Schalmont Central Schools graduating in 1980. He then attended Albany Business College graduating in June 1984. Jim then spent 30 plus years working for Hamilton News in various capacities. He was predeceased by his younger brother, David Van Oort. He is survived by his parents John & Sandra Van Oort. His brother, Daniel Van Oort. His Uncle & Aunt, William O. & Alice Brannigan. His Aunt Phyllis M. (Fink) Brannigan. He is also survived by several other Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. A private graveside service will take place at Woestina Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Plotterkill Volunteer Fire Company 3985 Putnam Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306 or Christ Church of the Hills 4890 Mariaville Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 27, 2020.