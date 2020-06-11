James Richard Quant, 68, of Rotterdam passed unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital following a short illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12 noon to 2 pm at the Carman United Methodist Church, 2350 Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm. James's full obituary and service information will be published in the Friday edition of the Daily Gazette. Social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation and service.