James Richard Quant, 68, of Rotterdam passed unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital following a short illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12 noon to 2 pm at the Carman United Methodist Church, 2350 Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm. James's full obituary and service information will be published in the Friday edition of the Daily Gazette. Social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation and service.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.
