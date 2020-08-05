1/1
James R. Kirk
James (Jim) R. Kirk, 80, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria (Snare) Kirk, and beloved family, daughter Deborah (Kirk) Fasser and her husband Eric Fasser of Ballston Lake, NY, and his grandchildren Logan and Calista. Jim was born on Sunday, June 9, 1940 in Bellefonte, PA. He was the eldest of five children of the late Norman and Lois (Lauer) Kirk, brother of Frederick (wife Carol) Kirk of Homosassa, FL, Thomas (wife Pamela) Kirk of Pittsfield, MA, Lois Diane (late husband Sydney) Kraul of Kailua-Kona, HI, and the late Christine (husband David Levine) Kirk of Newburyport, MA. Moving to Schenectady, NY at a young age, Jim enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and participating in the high school marching band. After graduating from Linton High School in 1958, he attended Albany Business College. He then enlisted in the Army, where he served 4 years of active and reserve duty. Jim went on to a 30-year career with the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY until his retirement in 2001. In retirement, Jim enjoyed fishing the waters of the Blue Ridge Mountains and chasing the elusive hole-in-one on the golf course. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 5, 2020.
