James "Jim" R. Nevins, 62, of Scotia-Glenville passed unexpectedly on January 3rd, 2020. Born in Niskayuna, NY to parents Lawrence and Olivia (Sneed) Nevins. As a lifelong resident of our area he was beloved by many in his community. A 1975 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School, he later became one of the first paramedics in our area, starting with Schenectady Ambulance Service and then Mohawk Ambulance. For many years, he was a dedicated Dispatcher for Public Safety in the City of Schenectady and also Schenectady County. Jim's calling was always to help others, as well as bring light to darker days. He was a career and volunteer fireman for the Village of Scotia, where he attained the rank of Chief. He was a member of St. Joseph's parish, Ancient Order of Hibernians, B.P.O.E. Scotia Elks, as well as a devoted football coach for both Pop Warner and High School Freshman Football. Jim was a devoted N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees fan and would regularly attend games with his Godchildren. No matter what, Jim always saw the good in people. His compassionate soul and big personality gathered admiration and respect of those who knew and worked with him. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, especially at his camp on Sacandaga Lake, otherwise known as his personal oasis. Predeceased by his parents. Jim is survived by his Aunt and several cousins and the family he chose, his friends. His dear friend, Sean P. Daley, and his Godchildren, Eamon W. Daley and Jacob R. Hunt. His dear and lifelong friends C.J. Squires and Robert Hunt. He will also be missed by his dog, Moose. Being a man who was loved by many, Jim leaves behind everyone who knew him for he was friend to all. The list of lifelong friends is infinite. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Tuesday, January 7th, from 4 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia, NY at 11:00 AM. on Wednesday January 8th. A Burial Procession to honor our fallen firefighter will follow to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS, In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either the APF, 53 Maple Ave, Scotia, NY, 12302 or the Scotia Volunteer Fire Department, 148 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, N.Y., 12302 in Jim's name. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020