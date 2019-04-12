James Richard Flanders passed away unexpectedly from a medical event on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Jim was born in Niskayuna, NY where he graduated from Niskayuna High School as an active member of the Drama Club and the crew team. He went on to attend Ithaca College where he earned his BA in English Secondary Education. He then went on to earn his master's degree at SUNY Albany. Crew remained a part of Jim's life after college when he dedicated his time to coaching crew and as a referee for US Rowing. His early teaching career brought him to Greene County Correctional where he taught GED prep classes for incarcerated youth. He has worked as an English teacher in the Saratoga Springs City School District for the past ten years. He loved his profession and his students. Leaving behind a family that was his world, Jim is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Sisk) Flanders, his two young sons, Harrison Russell and Eoghan James, parents, Richard and Nancy (Russell) Flanders; his sister, Tami Connell-Flanders (Fionn Connell) and Tami's daughter, Maya Flanders. He is also survived by numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, colleagues, and friends who will miss his quick wit, dry humor, and generous heart. Jim's greatest passions in life were reading and learning, and then talking and writing about it all. In recent years Jim traveled to Ireland, England, France, and many other places throughout the US. He thoroughly enjoyed good food and company, annual hunting trips with dear friends, competitive marksmanship, visits to the book store and Home Depot, home renovations, and all things Lego and Star Wars. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). All are invited to share in celebrating Jim's life at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the , 4 Atrium Dr., Suite100, Albany, NY 12205 or the Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary