"If Love Could Cure, You Would Live Forever" James Richard Quant, 68, of Rotterdam, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Gloversville, NY, James attended Linton High School. He worked for several years with his father at Quant & Sons Distributors. James later owned and operated Quant & Son Body Shop in Rotterdam for many years and was well regarded as a Painting Contractor as sole proprietor of Quant's Painting. James enjoyed being involved with his son's baseball and football teams, coaching teams in Carman Little League and Rotterdam Pop Warner Football. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, working on, and driving stock cars at local tracks including Fonda Speedway and Lebanon Valley Speedway. He was also an avid cat lover. James was predeceased by his father; James L. Quant. He is survived by his wife of 30 years; Jo-Ann Weatherwax Quant, two sons; Aaron S. Quant of Schenectady, Shane C. (Taralee) Quant of Clifton Park, his mother; Gloria Quant of Schenectady, two brothers; Michael S. (Paula Cable) Quant of Schenectady and Joseph W. (Linda) Quant of Schenectady, two grandsons; Nicholas Quant and Anthony Quant, his aunt; Cheryl Gibbons of Wakefield, NC, his best friend and nephew; Jeffrey J. Weatherwax of Schenectady, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carman United Methodist Church, 2350 Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to curegsd.org, or to Kitty TNRP & Foster Program. Checks may be made payable to: Barbara Nizinkirck, 68 Glenwood Rd., Troy, NY, 12180. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation and service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.