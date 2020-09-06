James Robert Denney, Jr., 78, passed away on August 21, 2020. James (Jim) was born on December 22, 1941 in Gary, IN to James R. Denney, Sr. and Jean (Danley) Denney. Jim was raised in Winfield Township, IN with his two sisters Barbara Petry (Paul) and Rebecca Bowen, who both currently reside in Colorado, and his late brother Richard. After attending a two-room school house through 8th grade, Jim went on to Crown Point High School where he met his wife of 56 years, Sandra (Doty) Denney. Both attended Indiana University in Bloomington, where Jim received his B.S. in Education. He went on to earn his M.A. in Education at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA. After he and his family moved to New York State in 1973, Jim continued his coursework in school administration and supervision at SUNY Plattsburgh and earned his certification from SUNY Albany. An educator for 37 years, Jim served as a classroom teacher (Hammond, IN), District Curriculum Coordinator (Loves Park, IL), remedial reading teacher (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake), Associate in English & Reading Education at the NYS Education Department, elementary principal at School 12 in Troy, and finally returned to his beloved BH-BL School District as principal for 12 years at Pashley Elementary School. Most importantly to both of them, Jim and Sandy had four children: James William (Suzanne), Lisa Mann, Jonathan Robert (Marie), and Jeffrey Ryan (Cindy). Jim is also survived by 12 grandchildren; one beloved grandson, Kevin James, was deceased. Two experiences were very meaningful to Jim in his young life: One was spending the summer before his senior year in high school at St. Christopher's Mission with Father Liebler, Episcopal priest, in Bluff, Utah on a Navajo Indian Reservation. The other was working on an archaeological dig of the prehistoric occupation of Northwestern Indiana under the direction of Dr. Charles Faulkner during the summer before his senior year in college. Jim's hobbies were gardening, landscaping, refinishing furniture, kayaking, biking, cross-country skiing, and in his later years, wood carving. Jim will always be remembered for his warm, wonderful laugh, great storytelling, and his many interests. He was a deeply loved husband, father, and grandfather. The Denneys are profoundly grateful for the compassionate care Jim and the family received during their time at "Hospice Inn" at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. There will never be a better team of nurses, techs, social workers, NPs & PAs as those who saw us through this difficult time. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12 at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, NY. Calling hours are 12 noon to 2 p.m., followed by shared remembrances by family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to: www.michaeljfox.org
or mailed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.