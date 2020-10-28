1/
James Schliff
James H. Schliff, 92, died Oct. 21, 2020. Jim is survived by his two sons, Jimmy and Stephen, both of Scotia, NY; a sister, Gertrude Johnson of Schenectady, NY and a brother, Henry (Grace) of Ocracoke, N.C.; three granddaughters, Meghan Schliff (Mark Scott), Danielle (Jason) LeBeau, and Cassandra Schliff; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Maverick Scott, Charlotte and Emilia LeBeau, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by his wife Barbara, who died in 1998, and his brother, Joseph, who died in 2002 Call, Glenville Funeral Home, Oct. 30th, 5 to 7 p.m. Mass, St. Edward the Confessor Church, Clifton Park, Oct. 31st, 10 a.m. glenvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Send Flowers
