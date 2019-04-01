James Schuyler Carnrite, 93, resident of Blacksburg, VA died peacefully at his home on March 16, 2019. He was born in Ft. Plain, NY to Dr. James S. and Edna Carnrite. After high school graduation he served in the US Marine Corps 2nd Division during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in the Pacific Theater. He received his Ed.D. From Columbia University and worked most of his career as Superintendent of Schools in New York State. James is survived by his wife Patricia, daughters Lisa Nasrallah of Melbourne Beach, FL, Lynn Carnrite of Portland, OR and two stepchildren Stephen Corwin of Blacksburg, VA, Nancy Corwin of Roanoke, VA, seven grandchildren and one greatgrandson. He was preceded in death by his sisters Marion Shults of Saratoga Springs, NY, Harriet Bressoud of Bethlehem, PA and stepson Michael Corwin of Menlo Park, CA. Burial will take place in Ft. Plain, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary