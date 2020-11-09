1/1
James "Fred" Stringfellow
James "Fred" Stringfellow, loving husband and father of three, passed away on 11/5/20 at the age of 80. Born on 7/4/40 in Manhattan, NY to John Joseph and Mary (LaBrie) Stringfellow, he graduated from Linton High School in 1958 and joined the Navy. He married Diane Opanowski on 4/24/65. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and brother John. He is survived by his wife Diane, his children Andrew, Vickie (Michael Chisholm) and Matthew (April) and grandchildren, Nathaniel and Maegan. The family would like to invite those who wish to attend, his viewing will be at the DeLegge Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Adalbert, 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Foundation (www.lbda.org/donate/) For full obituary and for condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
09:30 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Funeral services provided by
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
