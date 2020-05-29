James T. Groncki, age 72, of Pattersonville, NY passed away on May 18, 2020 due to contracting Covid-19. Jim was a jack of all trades as an accomplished welder, tattoo artist, race car driver, small business owner, humanitarian and lifelong learner. He had a passion for art, reading, philosophical conversations and enjoying all life had to offer. He will be severely missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his two sons, Matthew (Shanon) Groncki and Timothy (Kelly) Groncki as well as his grandchildren Jalaina, Amber, Samantha and Cameron. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or message for the family, please see www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from May 29 to May 31, 2020.