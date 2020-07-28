James "Jamie" Thomas Pearce, born July 29th, 1952, passed into final rest on July 25th, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his wife Patricia by his side, after a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his greatest love and wife of 46 years, Patricia nee: Green Pearce, and their children, Joy (Shaun) Davis, Jeremy (Lorna) Pearce, and Dawn (Brian) Schlaks; and seven surviving grandchildren. Jamie is survived by his siblings, David Dunckle, Garry Pearce, John Pearce and Karen Boundy, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday the 29th of July at the Jackson & Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main Street Fultonville, from 5pm-7pm. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday July 30th at 11:30am at the Pine Grove Cemetery, 271 Mohawk Dr., Tribes Hill, NY. After the service there will be a reception at the Tribes Hill Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in his name to the Leukemia Society
or Mountain Valley Hospice. For more information and to express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
.