1/1
James Thomas "Jamie" Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jamie" Thomas Pearce, born July 29th, 1952, passed into final rest on July 25th, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his wife Patricia by his side, after a long fight with cancer. He is survived by his greatest love and wife of 46 years, Patricia nee: Green Pearce, and their children, Joy (Shaun) Davis, Jeremy (Lorna) Pearce, and Dawn (Brian) Schlaks; and seven surviving grandchildren. Jamie is survived by his siblings, David Dunckle, Garry Pearce, John Pearce and Karen Boundy, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday the 29th of July at the Jackson & Betz Funeral Home, 15 Main Street Fultonville, from 5pm-7pm. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday July 30th at 11:30am at the Pine Grove Cemetery, 271 Mohawk Dr., Tribes Hill, NY. After the service there will be a reception at the Tribes Hill Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in his name to the Leukemia Society or Mountain Valley Hospice. For more information and to express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson & Betz Funeral Home
15 Main St
Fultonville, NY 12072
(518) 620-6559
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson & Betz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved