James W. Coleman, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on June 5, 1934 to Frederick and Ella Mae Coleman. He served in the US Air Force. Jimmy worked for the Town of Milton Highway Department for 25 years, retiring in 1990. Jimmy could often be found at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds where he spent his summers working on the grounds. He was a past member of Eagle Matt Lee Fire Co #1 in Ballston Spa. He was predeceased by his longtime companion Mary Schelling, and his siblings Fred Coleman, Jr., Mary Jane Hale and Betty MacMillin. Jimmy is survived by his sisters Helen Senecal, Jean Coleman Heranney, and Ruth Vinciguerra; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in memory of Jimmy may be made to American Legion Post 234, 23 Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
