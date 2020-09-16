1/1
James W. Cronin
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Cronin, 90, passed away at home on September 3, 2020. James was born September 14, 1929 in Tewksbury, MA the son of Richard and Margaret Cronin. James graduated from Scotia Glenville High School class of 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy honorably serving his country for 4 years. He received his BA in teaching from Siena College and taught school in Delmar and Las Vegas NV for several years before returning to Schenectady. James finished his long devoted career to educating children as a case worker for the Department of Social Services in Schenectady. He loved going to the Glenville Senior Center, collecting books, and records and picture taking. He will be missed for his quick witted puns and jokes. James was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Agnes Harris, Carolyn Metz, Roseann Reagen, Sarah Cronin, John and Patrick Cronin; 19 aunts and uncles. He is survived by a sister, Theresa Cook, of Denver, CO; his closest nephew, Mark Cronin, of Pattersonville as well as several additional nieces and nephews. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Friday at 1:15 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:15 PM
St. John the Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved