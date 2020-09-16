James W. Cronin, 90, passed away at home on September 3, 2020. James was born September 14, 1929 in Tewksbury, MA the son of Richard and Margaret Cronin. James graduated from Scotia Glenville High School class of 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy honorably serving his country for 4 years. He received his BA in teaching from Siena College and taught school in Delmar and Las Vegas NV for several years before returning to Schenectady. James finished his long devoted career to educating children as a case worker for the Department of Social Services in Schenectady. He loved going to the Glenville Senior Center, collecting books, and records and picture taking. He will be missed for his quick witted puns and jokes. James was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Agnes Harris, Carolyn Metz, Roseann Reagen, Sarah Cronin, John and Patrick Cronin; 19 aunts and uncles. He is survived by a sister, Theresa Cook, of Denver, CO; his closest nephew, Mark Cronin, of Pattersonville as well as several additional nieces and nephews. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery on Friday at 1:15 p.m.