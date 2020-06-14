James W. Pertierra, 70, of Cohoes, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of Marie Monaco Pertierra of Rotterdam and the late William Pertierra. He was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. He was retired from Verizon Telephone Company in Albany as manager of the Real Estate Division. He also worked for Minor League Baseball and the Tri-City Valley Cats. Baseball was life and his family was his life. He loved his family and was loved by his family and friends. Friends would say he was the nicest person they ever met. Survivors in addition to his mother is his wife of 40 years, Janet Lentine Pertierra of Cohoes, his sons, Matthew (Heather) Pertierra of Cohoes, Daniel Pertierra of Cohoes and Mark (Meghan) Pertierra of Rotterdam, grandfather (Goopah) of Brynn, Leah, and future baby boy Luca James Pertierra. Brother of Hawkwind Pertierra of Rotterdam and Elizabeth (John) Puglisi of Niskayuna. Brother-in-law of Frank (Millie) Lentine of Binghamton, NY, John (Vicki) Lentine of Townsend, MA, Patti Lentine of North Adams, MA, and Chris Lentine of New York City, also survived by nieces, nephews, grandniece, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4 to 6pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Jim in a special way may donate to the charity of one's choice. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.