Jan "John" vanWingerden, 89, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Woestina Reformed Church 1397 Main St., Rotterdam Junction. A calling hour from 12 to 1 p.m. will precede the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Disease Association 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To view his full obituary or leave a condolence or message for the family please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019