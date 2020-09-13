Jane Ann Smith of Troy, New York died on Friday, September 11, 2020 Jane was predeceased by her parents Wilhelmina Scherhans Smith and Ellsworth G. Smith, and granddaughter Victoria Marie. Jane is survived by her son Douglas (Laura Ehrich), grandchildren Lianna Mae, Scott Douglas, and Kaileigh Marie, niece Marlene Naumann, nephew Eric Smith, dear friends Carol and Robert Prescott, and acquaintances from Lansingburgh, in particular Verdiles. Jane was a talented artist, designing the NYS Liberty license plates, among many other pieces for the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles. Her family wishes to thank The Pines at Catskill for providing excellent and compassionate care. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or to Congregation Gates of Heaven's Religious School Fund at www.cgoh.org
. Arrangements will be private. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, www.levinememorialchapel.com
.