Jane C. (Wells) Fox R.Ph.,73 of Clifton Park, NY, gently entered eternal rest on July 16,2019. Jane was born in Troy, NY October 27,1945 to Joseph H. and Anna (Fandl) Wells. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bryan F. Fox. Jane participated in athletics, clubs and service organizations; and was selected for school academic Honor Societies during her high school years at Lansingburgh High School; "Wellsie", as she was known, undoubtedly will be joining her classmates of 63' sitting on the eternal "Burgh High Wall". Jane was a graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS), 68'- Bachelor of Science. She was a member of Lambda Kappa Sigma Sorority and Newman Club. Jane was the ACPHS's representative at the instillation of the President of Empire College in Saratoga Springs. A NYS Licensed Pharmacist, Jane served full time and part time as a Staff Pharmacist at several local independent pharmacies, including Fallons-Troy Pharmacy and Fallons-Latham Medical; she was employed at Marra's Pharmacy for nearly 20 years, and was also the Supervising Pharmacist at Marra's Waterford, NY store. She was also employed at AARP Pharmacy Service RPS as Central Doctor Call Center Pharmacist supporting mail order dispensing services to the AARP membership; she finalized her career with the NYS Department of Health- Medicaid Policy and Management group in 2010. One of her greatest satisfactions in pharmacy was serving customers and assisting them with understanding and correctly using their prescriptions and medications. Jane was a member Troy Area Pharmacists Society (TAPS) and Pharmacists Society of New York State (PSSNY). She served and supported the ACPHS community and the College as a member the Alumni Association Board for many years. Jane's community activities included serving as a "Den Leader Coach" for Saratoga County Boy Scouts of America Pack 41; and as Chairwoman of the committee for BSA Troop 30; she was also a religious education at St. Mary's Church, Crescent. Her retirement allowed for extended traveling with her husband, hi-lighted with 14 days in Hawaii; several Caribbean Island visits; a Trans-Atlantic 16 day cruise ending with a week in Rome, Italy; a week in Paris, France and a week in London, UK as well as a 15-day trans-Panama Canal cruise ending in Los Angeles, CA. She also enjoyed many trips to their time-shares in Virginia and Hilton Head Island, SC. She leaves her love and blessings to her cherished sons, Joseph B. (Lori) Fox; Deane M. (Christine) Fox and Jonathan T. Fox, her beloved grandchildren: Kasey M. (Zack) Bashaw; Alexandra E. Fox, Morgan D. Fox, Bryan J. Fox, Madeline J. Fox, Lauren P. Fox and Patrick J. Fox. She is also survived by her sisters Anne Marie J. Wells and Jo-Adele (Steve) Roberts; brother-in-law D. Terrance Fox, Douglas L. Fox and sister-in-law Jeanine A. (Richard) Gimlin as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Mary's Church in Crescent where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's cemetery in Troy. Friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019