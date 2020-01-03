|
|
Jane Carol Potter passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born on February 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Evelyn (Rhodes) Potter. Jane graduated in 1960 from Saratoga High School. She was employed by the Van Raalte Company, Annette's Apparel and Walmart. Jane retired with over 20 years of service from the Saratoga Walmart (Fabric & Crafts Department). Active in community organizations Jane was a member of the Greenfield Grange, New York State Grange, Greenfield Seniors, Greenfield Historical Society, and Simpson United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, R. Chester Potter and John E. Potter and her sisters, Laura R. Roeckle and Frances E. Potter. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Henry) Rowland and brother, George Potter both of Greenfield Center; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great- great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373). Followed by a funeral home service presided over by Glenn Harrison from the Simpson United Methodist Church. Future internment will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Simpson United Methodist Church, PO Box 79, Rock City Falls, NY 12863 or the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020