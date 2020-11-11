Jane Crapser, 88, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY. Daughter of the late LeRoy and Julia Myers, she was born on August 31, 1932 in Cobleskill, NY. Jane was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. In her early years after graduating from the former Cobleskill Central School, she worked at the Empire Restaurant, Main St., Cobleskill. Jane is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Saundra and Daniel Kelly of Newburgh, NY; granddaughter, Ashlee (Kelly) Grob and her husband, Michael, of Poughkeepsie, NY; brother, Donald Myers of Greenville, SC, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, William Oliver Crapser and sister, Vivian Baldwin. There will be no calling hours and a private funeral service will be held for the family. Interment will be in Richmondville Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leatherstocking Honor Flight, PO Box 621, Cobleskill, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
.