Jane Dorn Langdon

Jane Dorn Langdon Obituary
Feb. 20, 2020. Formerly of Clifton Park, NY. Predeceased by her husband and daughter. Jane is survived by two sons; sister; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Jane taught in the Shenendowa School District. A Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY, 14450. To share a memory of Jane or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
