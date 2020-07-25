Jane Ellyn (Danahy) Nardini passed from this life, surrounded with her family's love, at the Teresian House in Albany on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 84. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Foley) Danahy. Jane was raised in Schenectady and was a graduate of St. Columba High School. She furthered her education at the Mildred Elly Business School. Jane was married to Raymond M. Nardini with whom she raised three children. In later years Jane worked in the office of the Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham, for the State of New York and as an administrative assistant for the Colonie Public Employment Relations Board from where she retired. She had been a resident of the Kingsway Community and later Coburg Village. She enjoyed traveling and the times spent with her family. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Nardini who died in 1990; much loved mother of Michael (Joanne) Nardini of Mechanicville, Katherine (Robert "Bob") Schanz of Menands, and Lisa (John Matthews) Weaver of Latham; cherished grandmother of Janci Welch, Michael Nardini, Evan Schanz, Colin Schanz, Stephanie Weaver and Derrick Weaver; devoted great-grandmother of Emma, Catie, Michael and Natalie. A Funeral Mass for Jane will be celebrated by the Reverend Joseph Cebula on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Crescent followed by the Rite of Committal and interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Jane's family on Sunday, from 2 until 4 p.m., at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time. For those who wish to remember Jane in a special way, her family suggests donations be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY 12203 in recognition of the kind and dedicated care she received. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com
to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.