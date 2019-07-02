Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
411 Ranch Road 620 South
Lakeway, TX 78734
512-263-1511
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Farrar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Farrar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Farrar Obituary
Jane (nee Hoogstoel) Farrar passed away on June 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Wife of the late Leamon Farrar of Scotia. Born in Troy, New York, Jane spent over 80 years in the Capital District. Alumna of the University of Vermont, Russell Sage College and Emma Willard School. Jane was a passionate quilter and organized and encouraged fundraising Craft fairs at Coburg Village. She was a longtime member of The Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady and Women's Alliance and was passionate about helping children in need. She taught Home Economics at Washington Irving Middle School in Schenectady, and was active for many years in the Cooperative Extension at Cornell. She is survived by her sons, Stuart and Allan Tygert; her daughters-in-law, Jane and Terri and her grandchildren, Miranda, Luke (his wife, Alei) and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity that serves children. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish (512) 263-1511.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now