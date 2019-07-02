Jane (nee Hoogstoel) Farrar passed away on June 27, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Wife of the late Leamon Farrar of Scotia. Born in Troy, New York, Jane spent over 80 years in the Capital District. Alumna of the University of Vermont, Russell Sage College and Emma Willard School. Jane was a passionate quilter and organized and encouraged fundraising Craft fairs at Coburg Village. She was a longtime member of The Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady and Women's Alliance and was passionate about helping children in need. She taught Home Economics at Washington Irving Middle School in Schenectady, and was active for many years in the Cooperative Extension at Cornell. She is survived by her sons, Stuart and Allan Tygert; her daughters-in-law, Jane and Terri and her grandchildren, Miranda, Luke (his wife, Alei) and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity that serves children. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish (512) 263-1511. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 2, 2019