Jane Fearon Ring, 97, a longtime resident of Plainview and Sag Harbor passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Scotia, NY. Jane was born on July 28, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY to Francis and Therese (Kane) Fearon. Dear sister to the late Francis, Gerard and Adrian Fearon. She was a graduate of Fontbonne Hall High School, Brooklyn. Jane was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hicksville and St. Andrews Church in Sag Harbor. Jane was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, John Mallon Ring. Jane is survived by their six children. Marie (Craig) Levins of Wilmington, DE, Noel Ring of Brick, NJ, Michael (Katherine) Ring of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Gerard Ring of Haven Beach, NJ, Jane (David) Coppola of Scotia, NY, and Elizabeth Ring (Erik Petersen) of Jamestown, RI; their 16 grandchildren,Jennifer Strame, Christopher and Heather Levins; Michael, Patrick, Katie, Colin, Connor and Katherine Ring; Mackenzie and Brian Ring, Terrence Coppola, Kelly Strong and Grace DeSousa; Pascal and Cyrus Ring-Petersen; and 13 great-grandchildren. Jane was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Suzanne DePietro Ring. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St Andrews Church, Sag Harbor. Interment will follow at St Andrews Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in Jane's name. Jane's family would like to thank the staff of Glendale Nursing Home, especially everyone from the Dutch Hollow wing for how lovingly they cared for Jane.