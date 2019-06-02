Jane Fountain, 86, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Tipton, England, on Dec. 26, 1932, to parents Benjamin and Anne Jane Tapsell. In 1955, Jane married David L. Fountain, a member of the United States Air Force stationed in England, and emigrated to the U.S. They settled in the Scotia, NY and had three children: David Fountain (Terry) of Huntsville, UT, Diane Fountain Hart (John Hart) of Williamsburg, VA, and Darrell Fountain, (Marilyn) of Niskayuna. Jane was a dedicated mother and grandmother, and she truly doted on her grandchildren: Jonathan Hart (Jason Loeffler) of Chicago, Darrell Fountain, Jr. of Schenectady, John Fountain of Schenectady, Alaina Hart Campbell (Aaron Campbell) of Richmond, VA, Adam Fountain (Katlain) of Canterbury, NH, and Danielle Fountain Rowe (Korey Rowe) of Oneonta, NY. Through her own actions, she instilled upon them the importance of family, and was cherished by those closest to her. Jane was often happiest while surrounded by her family, with a book in hand, relaxing at the Great Sacandaga Lake, one of her favorite places. With her sister Louise, Jane was an avid traveler, and she had her passport stamped in places all over the world, from Europe to the Middle East, as well as African countries like Tunisia and Egypt. Her memory lives on now through the stories her family will tell of her and the times they spent with her drinking tea, cooking, eating too many peas, baking, or camping. Jane was predeceased by her husband, David L. Fountain (Dec. 29, 1988), and is survived by her three children, her six grandchildren, her three great-grandchildren, (Hamish Campbell, Piper Jane Rowe, and Charles Fountain), and her siblings (Robert Tapsell, Louise Tapsell Glazier, and Benjamin Tapsell), and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces/nephews, all of whom reside in South Wales, U.K. At Jane's request there will be no calling hours and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, June 7 at the Turf Tavern in Scotia from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205 or Catholic Charities, Senior and Caregiver Support Services, 1462 Erie Blvd, Schenectady, NY 12305. For online condolences please visit: www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary