Jane H. Stavely, 87, of Schenectady and Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Jane was born in Schenectady and was a 1949 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. She received her B.S. in Elementary Education from SUNY Oneonta in 1954 and was a school teacher at Yates Elementary School in Schenectady for several years before becoming a homemaker and mom. Later in life she returned to work as an admissions officer at Union College. She lived for many years in Scotia where she was a member of the Junior League, Panhellenic Society and other volunteer organizations. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and book clubs, but her favorite place was her camp at Rainbow Beach in Bolton Landing on Lake George. She spent summers there with many close friends and loved to sit on the dock to socialize and enjoy the wonderful view. Jane is survived by her sons, Rob (Denise) of Plano, TX and Scott (Diana) of Franklin, MA; sister, Kathleen (Tom) Messitt of Wilmington, NC and Schenectady; brother, Jim (Tracy) of Aurora, CO; grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Kate, Jake, and Chloe, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; parents, James and Helen Hay; and brother, William. A celebration of her life will be held next summer in Lake George. Memorial contributions may be made to: Lake George Association PO Box 408, Lake George, NY 12845.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019